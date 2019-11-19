WATERLOO — Mark Sinkiewicz will be the first Democrat to be elected Seneca County District Attorney in recent memory.
On election night, the Ovid resident had a 91-vote margin over Republican John Nabinger and a larger margin over Christopher Folk.
Monday’s count of more than 300 absentee and affidavit ballots in the race by the Board of Elections saw Sinkiewicz emerge as the winner, although his margin of victory slipped to 76 votes. The unofficial results showed Sinkiewicz with 3,266 votes, Nabinger with 3,190 and Folk with 1,552, running on three minor party lines.
“I am grateful to all the voters and particularly those who voted for me,” Sinkiewicz said after the count. “I will work hard to ensure that everyone in Seneca County receives the full protection of our justice system.”
Sinkiewicz served as first assistant DA for 10 years, and when DA Barry Porsch was elected county judge in 2018, he was named acting DA and had to run for election to keep the seat.
Nabinger, of Romulus, is an assistant public defender for Seneca County. He defeated Folk in the GOP primary, but Folk resisted strong efforts by party leaders to drop out of the race.
Nabinger could not be reached for comment Monday, but said on election night that Folk staying in the race hurt his candidacy.
Folk said after losing the Republican primary by a “scant” 33 votes, multiple people approached him with tremendous concerns about the “influence of the public defender, the taxpayer expense for hiring special prosecutors and a general disdain amongst the public for running a candidate from outside the county.” Nabinger lived in Onondaga County for many years before moving to Romulus.
Folk said against the party and his wife’s better judgment, he stayed in the race “in no small part due to a need to give Libertarian, SAM and Working Families voters, as well as disenfranchised constituents, an opportunity to cast a vote in the general election.”
He acknowledged that the practical effect may have been to allow Sinkiewicz to win, but that “this was never about what was the Republican or the Democratic answers, but rather what the right answer was.”
“I knew that were I to fail to capture the popular vote that the taxpayers and the community would benefit from having a fair and open exchange of ideas and platforms in this race,” he said.
Folk said minor parties and unaffiliated voters do have a voice and in future elections, candidates will need to listen to and address their concerns, rather than merely relying on the voting demographic to carry the day purely based on party affiliation.