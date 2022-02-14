So far, this column has focused on local musicians, many in the Finger Lakes area. Naturally, though, our region is home to artists of more than one discipline or medium.
Meet Laura D’Amico.
Laura was born and raised in the Finger Lakes, but I already knew that — we went to Midlakes together! Known in school for her creativity, I got in touch with Laura recently, and she filled me in on what she’s working on these days, especially in the spaces of art and agriculture. Among other opportunities in those fields, Laura danced for three years at the Garth Fagan Summer Movement Institute under scholarship, and participated in an original work by Norwood Pennewell recently.
Here’s Laura’s take on dance, agriculture, the Finger Lakes, and everything in between:
1. What first sparked your interest in dance?
Going into second grade, my friend, Emily Middlebrook, was participating in “The Nutcracker” with Studio for the Performing Arts in Newark. After this, I loved ballet with all my heart, but strayed away from it my senior year in high school.
For dance as I know it now, my interest in dance as art was when I took Rose Pasquarello-Beuchamp’s Modern I class at Alfred University, where I was able to cross-register for free as a student studying veterinary technology at Alfred State. This was the beginning of my real love story with dance. My largest takeaways were how I had learned bodily awareness, and how dance both shapes, and is shaped by society. This professor is still someone I interact with throughout life, and she has no idea what a profound impact she made on me.
2. How did growing up in the Finger Lakes impact your artistic expression?
It’s not so much that the Finger Lakes particularly inspired me in a linear way, but more so how grateful I am to have something now that I really didn’t grow up with. And. on another note about growing up here, it’s given me an outside-looking-in/fresh appreciation for urban environments, and thus has inspired me to create.
In a more physical sense, the FLX farming and agriculture has deep roots in me in the sense that I have an innate way of relating natural biological phenomena to my dancing. My art is deeply embedded with emphasizing how the macroscopic patterns of human behavior imitate their molecular constituents. Having been an active member of the Ontario County 4-H program, I spent every single Friday night for seven years studying hippology (the study of horses, and their biological and sociological attributes). I’m constantly striving to embody the cellular and molecular pathways igniting my behaviors as I dance, especially in improvisation.
This past January, while I was at a movement research intensive, I made the realization why our red blood cells are biconcave and how they are essential in resisting gravity with minimal effort, just like in dance! ... And that’s all because of … Ontario County 4-H!
3) What opportunities are around here for aspiring dancers?
Opportunity-wise, there’s not a lot unless you consider Rochester as part of the Finger Lakes. And in that case, there’s TONS!
Educationally, I can attribute most of my technical training to the Draper Center for Dance Education, as well as the Garth Fagan Dance School, both in Rochester. But the dance program at St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy in Geneva is a place I wish had existed while growing up. My friend, Alaina Olivieri, is the sole instructor and is such a valued gem here in the FLX. Her expertise in both somatics, classical ballet, and post-modern art is truly world-class, and I suggest learning from her if anyone wants to develop their artistic goals.
I’ve been configuring a dance class based in structured improvisation and phrase-making for the past year, and I’m finally ready to share my ideas on real bodies now (still working on procuring a space). I am a strong proponent about how one does not have to be a trained dancer to call themselves a “dancer,” and rather possesses the ability to express themselves in an authentic, genuine, honest way through as much or as little movement as needed. Please reach out to me if you’re interested in movement exploration and composition!
4) What are some other creative outlets you explore?
On that note, I am writing this after taking my weekly voice lesson in the community program at the Eastman School of Music. I find having functional access to voice is a strong tool in exercising vulnerability. I feel like most singers can dance, but not all dancers can sing; for singing requires both voice and body, while dancing only requires the body.
In late February, I am going have a lead role in a (Master of Fine Arts) student’s film at RIT. Especially, I am excited to work with this director because her basis is in autobiographical improvisation.
And … I am a huge fan of the local FLX/Roc music scene! I love getting my groove on at Flour City Station, random bonfires around Geneva, and when I have the chance to kick back where I work, Lake Drum Brewing.
5) If you could name one piece of art that moves you, what would it be?
I feel like since you’re writing about me, my answer should be about dance, but honestly, I have been obsessed for the past six months by the album “The Secret Lover” performed by the vocal trio TENET and their instrumental.
As for dance, Garth Fagan’s “Oatka Trail.” Made in 1979, it is a contemporary piece set to Dvorak, featuring three men wearing white, and expresses the overflowing cyclical, peaceful nature found along the Oatka Creek, west of Rochester. His artistic voice is both simple and complex, juxtaposing choreography set with the music, rather than to the music, using his trademark expressionistic, unpredictable and sometimes explosive movement language paired with Dvorak’s soothing woodwinds and strings. It’s different every time I see it, and leaves me with a sense of natural bewilderment.