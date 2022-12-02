PENN YAN — Back in March, state police raided the Fat Daddy’s smoke and gift shop in the village but said little about the reason why, offering only that the investigation was in the early stages.
Eight months later, the breadth of that probe — including Fat Daddy’s locations in three other counties — came to light in Yates County Court.
During the course of Thursday, six people were arraigned on felony charges including enterprise corruption, grand larceny, conspiracy, tax fraud, criminal possession of cannabis, and criminal possession of a weapon.
“This is certainly an interesting case,” Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said between the arraignments. “I don’t know of any other DA’s office in the state doing anything on this scale.”
The six people charged are Kelly J. Bush, 54, of Elmira; Mark S. Bush, 54, of Corning; Betty J. Jablonski, 53, of Corning; Christopher E. Golden Jr., 38, of Painted Post; Corey S. Keller, 34, Elmira; and Jamie L. Walker, 42, Elmira. All six pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Casella said they were part of a criminal enterprise including Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, Watkins Glen (Schuyler County), Elmira (Chemung County), and Penfield (Monroe County). All of them opened following social media posts.
The Watkins Glen location, a storefront, was raided the same day as the Penn Yan site, which was in a former home. While police seized cash and marijuana in Penn Yan, they confiscated numerous items and two vehicles in Watkins Glen.
Casella said in all, state police executed 11 search warrants at businesses and homes on two dates earlier this year. They seized 114 pounds of marijuana, more than $250,000 in cash, what was described as a “considerable amount” of concentrated synthetic marijuana, and several illegal weapons.
According to media reports, the Fat Daddy’s in Watkins Glen was operating as a marijuana “sticker shop,” allegedly exploiting a loophole in state law after marijuana possession was legalized in New York. Legally, people could not buy marijuana directly from a store, but could buy a sticker and be gifted marijuana.
Casella said the state Office of Cannabis Management and state Department of Taxation also were involved in the probe. In early 2022, the cannabis management office sent a letter to sticker shop owners saying marijuana gifting is illegal and anyone who does it risks their ability to get a legal dispensary license, which are only being issued this month.
“These businesses were all given cease-and-desist orders,” Casella said. “Since marijuana could not be legally sold then, they were gifting marijuana. They were also collecting sales tax on the marijuana but not remitting that sales tax to the state.”
Casella said while state police had the sticker shops on their radar for some time, they reached out to him earlier this year.
“No one is allowed to sell marijuana legally as of now, but yet all these places cropped up,” he said. “For me to be able to prosecute, one of the stores had to be in Yates County and I had to have consent from the district attorneys in the other counties. I got that consent.
“I imagine other DA’s offices in the state may be taking a look at this. This is literally happening all over the state,” he added. “Different district attorneys may look at it different ways. I had to look at case law on this and read every word of the state cannabis management act ... and a lot of tax law.”
Casella believes the Fat Daddy’s locations did more than $3 million in sales over a six-month period. He declined to say what sentences the defendants face if convicted.
“While many of the charges in the indictments are the same, each case is different,” he said. “The defendants all have different levels of responsibility.”
Yates County Judge Jason Cook, who will be a state Supreme Court justice at the start of the year, is presiding over the cases. Virtual conferences involving the attorneys and Cook have been scheduled for late January, with in-court appearances by the defendants set for late February.
All the defendants with the exception of Keller were released on their own recognizance (without bail). Keller was put in the pretrial release program.