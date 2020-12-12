SENECA FALLS — Six Black American women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame posthumously Thursday, part of the organization’s inaugural virtual ceremony.
Aretha Franklin, Toni Morrison, Barbara Hillary, Henrietta Lacks, Barbara Rose Johns Powell, and Mary Church Terrell bring the Hall membership to nearly 300. The six were chosen as part of an effort by the Hall to honor Black women of achievement who are often overlooked when nominations are sought.
The video ceremony was conducted by Kate Bennett, president of the NWHF Board of Directors; activist and educator Angela Davis, a 2019 inductee; and Dr. Deborah Turner, president of the League of Women Voters of America. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul also made remarks.
“We honor six trailblazers for women’s suffrage and women’s rights today,” Hochul said. “I want to especially mention Mary Church Terrell for her efforts throughout her life of fighting for women’s suffrage.”
“These inductions come at a pivotal time for history, with social justice struggles, the pandemic, Sen. (Kamala) Harris’ historic election (as Vice President-elect),” Turner said, noting that while the 19th Amendment banned voting discrimination on the basis of gender, it took many more years before Black women could exercise that right in the southern part of the country.
“Once black lives matter, all lives matter,” said Davis, remarking about how proud she is to have been inducted into the Hall, and reminding everyone than many Black women couldn’t vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965. “Mary Church Terrell and others fought for that right all their lives.”
Here a look at the new inductees:
Mary Church Terrell — Alison Parker described this inductee as an “unceasing militant” who battled the forces of intolerance and helped lead the struggle for full citizenship for Black Americans her whole life.
Sophie Palladino, a student at Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, researched Terrell, saying Harris’ election as President-elect Joe Biden’s running mate is a reflection of Terrell’s efforts to open those doors.
Henrietta Lacks — She was honored for her work in medical research, as well as her activism.
Dr. Adele Newton of the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group said her work “has been erased from history” for many years because of her race and gender. “She is someone who’s work has made life better for everyone,” Newton said.
Madelyn Verkey, a Mynderse student, talked about her research of Lacks and her importance to the medical field.
Jeri Lacks, Henrietta’s granddaughter, said she’s “gratified by the great honor for her beloved Henrietta, or ‘Gram.’ ... August of 2020 would have been her 100th birthday, and this is a great gift.”
Barbara Rose Johns Powell — She was chosen for her activism in fighting for equal education. While attending an underfunded, overcrowded and segregated high school at the age of 16, she led a strike of some 450 students to protest the unequal facilities for Black students. She filed a lawsuit against the school district, and joined with others to as par of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case that outlawed the separate but equal educational system in America.
“She was a brave, courageous and determined person who stood up for what she believed in,” said her sister, Joan Johns Cobbs said. “I feel her spirit is with us here today.”
Toni Morrison — A renowned author and activist, Davis said Morrison’s love of writing persuaded her to write her own autobiography, which Morrison edited. “She inspired people through her words,” Davis said.
Morrison is best known for writing “Song of Solomon” and “Beloved.” Eday Kumar, a law student at Northeastern University, told those watching the ceremony Morrison was the first African-American to win the Nobel Prize for literature.
Morrison’s granddaughter, Sosa Morrison, a high school senior, said “Gram” challenged people to “think about race every day of our lives.”
Barbara Hillary — The first African-American woman to hike to the North and South poles — she was 75 when she trekked to the North Pole and 79 when she hiked to the South Pole — Hillary was honored for being a pioneer in the field of outdoor adventure and exploration.
“Her passion for adventure and exploring the great outdoors was tremendous,” Davis said.
Hillary had a 55-year career as a nurse. She took up outdoor adventures after retiring.
Aretha Franklin — Best known for her long and varied musical career, she was active in the women’s rights movement.
“Her music defined a generation,” Davis said.
“You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman” and “Respect” became powerful feminist anthems that continue to inspire many today. Amanda Mena, a semifinalist on “America”s Got Talent,” sang her two iconic songs as a tribute. “She was the Queen of Soul, but just as strong an advocate for social change,” Mena said.