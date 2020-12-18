ROMULUS — Six people graduated from the fourth annual Seneca County sheriff’s office Citizens Police Academy.
“COVID-19 made the academy a challenge this year,” Undersheriff John Cleere admitted.
The academy began Nov. 5. It was held on Thursday nights during the month, with the exception of Thanksgiving. A graduation ceremony was held Dec. 3, after the final class.
Students learned about different aspects of the sheriff’s office, including administration, road patrol, criminal investigations, and corrections. County residents Andrea Fulkrod, Ann Ricci, Michael Joslyn, Pamela Brand, Stephen Nearpass, and John Dec completed the program.
Sheriff Tim Luce and Cleere reported the following sheriff’s office matters for November:
Nov. 10 — Deputies responded to a farm equipment fire in Romulus, a blaze that resulted in more than $100,000 in damage. The cause was ruled accidental.
Nov. 12 — An inmate at the county jail was charged with criminal contempt after allegedly sending letters to the protected party. That correspondence was intercepted by corrections officers.
Nov. 13 — Officers responded to a double stabbing at a large party in the town of Waterloo. The suspect, a Newark man who fled the scene, was apprehended by Newark police and turned over to the sheriff’s office.
Nov. 19 — Investigators arrested two people for allegedly burglarizing a Junius business.
Nov. 20 — Officers charged two people with grand larceny after investigating an alleged theft at a town of Waterloo business.
Nov. 21 — Deputies responded to a Seneca Falls business for a person allegedly pointing a gun at another person. The suspect was apprehended.
Also in November, the sheriff’s office continued to conduct crisis intervention team certification training for area police officers.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,152 calls in November, making 44 arrests. The narcotics unit initiated two new drug cases and made eight arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 18 cases. It has recouped more than $200,500 in 2020.
Deputies responded to four mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 339. More than $333,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $426,000.
In the civil division, there were 16 summons/complaints/services and 10 income executions.