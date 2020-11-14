SENECA FALLS — Aretha Franklin and Toni Morrison are among six Black American women who will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame posthumously during virtual ceremonies planned for Dec. 10.
Franklin, a well-known singer and activist, died in 2018. Morrison, a celebrated author, passed away last year.
Also to be inducted: suffragist and civill rights activist Mary Church Terrell (1863-1954); medical research revolutionary Henrietta Lacks (1920-1951); adventurer and climate activist Barbara Hillary (1931-2019); and activist and librarian Barbara Rose Johns Powell (1935-1991).
The Dec. 10 ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to watch, although donations are encouraged.
“The Hall of Fame has decided to host the Virtual Induction Series this year, honoring women posthumously that were deceased prior to the establishment of the Hall of Fame, were overlooked in their lifetime or died before they were able to be inducted,” explained NWHF President Kate Bennett.
“We are living in unprecedented times,” added Dr. Sujaatha Ramanujan, a board member and induction chairwoman. “The (Hall of Fame) wanted to use this otherwise tumultuous year to innovate the way we operate and reflect on our past.
“During the research process for this event it became apparent that as an organization, we lack diversity within our nomination pool. Notably, there is a lack of nominations of historic Black women and other women of color. We understand this is a serious issue in outreach, openly acknowledging this shortcoming and taking the steps to proactively make the necessary changes.”
The featured speakers will be Angela Davis, a 2019 Hall of Fame inductee and author, activist and scholar; and Dr. Deborah Turner, an obstetrician-gynocologist, the president of the League of Women Voters, and a 2013 inductee into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame.
Musical entertainment will be provided by singer Amanda Mena, a semifinalist on the “America’s Got Talent” television show.
Bennett said the Virtual Induction Series will begin to shed light on those women who have been instrumental in achieving accomplishments that continue to uplift all women.
“Our goal is to continue hosting more virtual inductions of diverse groups of women who deserve recognition, such as Latinx, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ+ women, as wll as additional black women,” Bennett said. “We have begun to reach out to organizations involved in these communities to identify and nominate candidates.”
The Hall now conducts in-person inductions in alternate years and requires any living inductee to attend the induction ceremony. Posthumous inductions are limited.
A new group of inductees is scheduled for enshrinement in 2021.
The Hall of Fame moved into its new facilities at 1 Canal St., the former Seneca Knitting Mill, recently. It has inducted nearly 300 women since it opened in 1969.
Seneca Falls is the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement. The first women’s rights convention was held there in July 1848.
To register for the Virtual Induction Series event, visit www.eventinterface.com/NWHFVirtualInduction2020/#registrationsection.