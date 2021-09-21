ROMULUS — Six engineering firms will be interviewed today, and one will be chosen to conduct a study on the creation of a Seneca County water and sewer authority.

The interviews, set for 3 p.m. in the town Municipal Building in the hamlet of Willard, will be conducted by members of the Board of Supervisors’ Water and Sewer Treatment, Maintenance and Operations Committee.

The six firms: Miller Engineers of Manlius, Hunt Engineering of Horseheads, MRB Group of Rochester, the Center for Governmental Research of Rochester, Walden Environmental Engineering of Hopewell Junction, and AK Strategies of Brooklyn.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...