ROMULUS — Six engineering firms will be interviewed today, and one will be chosen to conduct a study on the creation of a Seneca County water and sewer authority.
The interviews, set for 3 p.m. in the town Municipal Building in the hamlet of Willard, will be conducted by members of the Board of Supervisors’ Water and Sewer Treatment, Maintenance and Operations Committee.
The six firms: Miller Engineers of Manlius, Hunt Engineering of Horseheads, MRB Group of Rochester, the Center for Governmental Research of Rochester, Walden Environmental Engineering of Hopewell Junction, and AK Strategies of Brooklyn.