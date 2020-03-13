GENEVA — Six members of the Geneva Police Department are under self-quarantine after having direct contact with a person showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
In a press release sent to media outlets Friday morning, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said a person recently arrested by city police and later taken to the Ontario County Jail showed symptoms of COVID-19. The person was tested, but officials were still waiting on the results as of Friday.
"We do have credible information the individual was in several major cities across the country prior to returning to Geneva," Passalacqua said.