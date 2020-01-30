WATERLOO — An initial group of six applicants will be interviewed for the vacant position of executive director of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The IDA received 20 applications by the Jan. 17 deadline, according to IDA board president Steve Brusso of Waterloo. A six-member search committee has been formed to select a successor to the retired Bob Aronson.
“We met Tuesday to review the twenty applicants and reached consensus on the six top applicants that we want to interview first,” Brusso said. “Those interviews will be scheduled over the next few weeks. That will determine if we want to focus on one or maybe two to pursue further or if we want to go back to the other 14 applicants and select more for interviews.”
Brusso is on the selection committee, along with IDA board members Valerie Bassett, Tom Kime and Erica Paolicelli and county Board of Supervisors members Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls and Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette.
Aronson retired Nov. 30. He began in the position in July 2008.