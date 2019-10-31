WATERLOO — Sixteen Waterloo High School students were inducted into Chapter 7779 of the Tri-M Music Honor Society Oct. 17.
Hannah Cole, Kristin DeWall, Emily Ferguson, Gracie Ferguson, Olivia Godley, Dana Jolly, Juliet Kanady, Shelby Lavalette, Maliyah Mateo, Jessica Meyer, Heaven Murphy, Emily Schalck, Lilly Szewc, Emma Thomas, Hannah Tuuri and Jasmine Quigley join 13 other Waterloo students enshrined in prior years.
McKenzie DeWolf, Hannah Fegley, Jonathon Fischer, Kimberly Fish, Kendra Henninger, Diamond Jones, Aaliyah Mason, Alexandria Nicolini, Alexandra Parker, Dalton Polley, Nicholas Smith, Julianna Struzik and Nehemiah Williams were honored in previous inductions.
“The Tri-M Music Honor Society provides a means of recognizing the efforts and achievements of music students who volunteer their time and share their musical talent with others,” said Dan Hacker, head of the Waterloo High School Music Department. “The goal of the Tri-M Music Honor Society is to foster greater interest in band, orchestra and choral performance and to provide more opportunities for personal musical expression. Students are selected for membership on the basis of musicianship, scholarship, character, leadership and service to their school and community. The organization’s high standards serve to challenge students to greater effort and achievement and to encourage them in the pursuit of excellence.”
Since 1952, nearly 7,500 Tri-M chapters have been chartered in the United States and abroad. Current membership exceeds 75,000.
In 1983, the Tri-M Music Honor Society became a program of the National Association for Music Education.
Tri-M Chapter 7779 members also recognized school bus driver Armin Winters, who has been a frequent figure at sporting events, concerts, parades and other district events, cheering on students, athletes and musicians.