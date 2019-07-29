GENEVA — The sixth annual Finger Lakes Harmful Algal Blooms Symposium will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Scandling Center on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus.
The event will feature a keynote address from Maya van Rossum and signing of her book “The Green Amendment.”
Registration begins at 10 a.m., followed by a talk on HABs identifying, causes and solutions by Jacqueline Lendrum, research scientist for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
That will be followed at 10:30 a.m. by a presentation on HAB Action Plans, remediation and prevention by Tony Eallonardo from O’Brien & Gere Engineers. Von Rossum will give her keynote address at 11:15 a.m. She will sign her book during the lunch period.
The afternoon session will begin with discussion of a HABs In-Lake Mitigation Pilot Project by Stephanie June of the DEC at 1 p.m. and a talk by Courtney Wigdahl-Perry from the State University of New York at Fredonia.
At 1:30 p.m., Rich Zacaroli of Corning Incorporated will speak. After a break, Aimee Clinkhammer of the DEC will offer her perspective on HABs in the Finger Lakes at 2:15 p.m. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a panel discussion with Frank DiOrio, HABs program director for the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, and Doug Conroe, executive director of the Chautaqua Lake Association.
That will be followed by a question-and-answer session at 3:30 p.m. and working sessions with topic groups from 4 to 5 p.m.
For more information or to register, go to www.usgbc.org/event/2019-finger-lakes-harmfiul-algal-blooms-habs-symposium.
The Scandling Center is at 300 Pulteney St.
