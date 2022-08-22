SENECA — Sixty percent of town residents surveyed recently favor a future for the Ontario County Landfill beyond 2028. Forty percent want it to close in six years.
“The response rate we received gives us confidence that the results of the survey are a statistically relevant representation of town of Seneca residents and property owners,” Seneca Supervisor Drew Wickham said in a letter to town residents he read at Tuesday’s special board meeting. “While the results do outline a fairly clear preference, the board views it as directional in nature and not necessarily representative of the final decision that will be shared with the county in coming months.”
The Town Board may vote in October on whether it wants to see the county landfill close after 2028 or take steps to continue operations beyond then. Casella Waste Systems operates the facility for the county.
The final decision on the future of the 389-acre landfill on Routes 5&20 near the hamlet of Flint will be made by the county Board of Supervisors. The town’s sentiment will factor into that decision.
An online and written survey was made available to the town’s 2,700 residents in June and July. There were 539 respondents, 506 of which were determined to be town residents or property owners. It showed 60% favor keeping the landfill open after 2028, with 40% wanting it to close in six years.
At the Aug. 16 meeting, town officials showed a PowerPoint presentation highlighting some of the themes from the survey.
Those supporting a 2028 closure of the landfill cited odors, lack of control over non-county and out-of-state waste, water and environmental concerns, dangers and annoyance of increased traffic, the landfill as an eyesore, agricultural damage, impact on future generations, decrease in property values, garbage on roadways, wear and tear on roads, garbage in yards and grime on houses, health risks, truck noise, broken windshields, and an increase in scavenging animals. Some of the comments:
• “We’ve put up with the landfill long enough. It’s time to close.”
• “If we continue to let it grow, the town’s identity will become trash collection versus the agricultural it should be known for.”
• “The landfill has gone far beyond the intended size and was never meant to stay open indefinitely.”
• “The beauty of our region is being compromised. I have no interest in becoming Seneca Meadows.”
• “The financial consideration does not outweigh the environmental ones.”
For those favoring a new contract to operate the landfill beyond 2028, many cited the financial benefits of low town and county taxes, the convenience of free waste disposal, the damage already done, new costs for waste disposal, loss of jobs, Casella is doing a better job of maintaining and operating the landfill, and less odor.
Wickham said additional comments or questions will continue to be accepted and considered.
Carla Jordan, the county’s Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, and County Administrator Chris DeBolt also attended the meeting.
“The county is in no position yet to make a decision,” Jordan said. “We are doing the same thing the town is doing, developing a 2021-25 strategic plan. The board of supervisors must make policy decisions on the way to go after 2028.
“This county generates 100,000 to 110,000 tons of waste a year that would have to go somewhere if the landfill closes in 2028.”
Jordan noted that 9% of county waste was diverted from the landfill in 2015 through recycling, a figure that has increased to 35% in 2022.
“If the landfill closes in 2028, it would be capped, at least 30 years of post-closure monitoring would be required, our waste would have to be exported out of the county and Casella has a $24 million bond to pay for the monitoring and post-closure custodial care,” Jordan reported.
She said the county could operate the landfill beyond 2028 without town support, possibly expanding into areas owned by the county to the west. The town controls a 40-acre parcel to the south, but it has a deed restriction prohibiting it from being used for solid-waste disposal. The landfill uses if for a soil cover.
Jordan said other factors are the state’s Climate Leadership Community Protection Act, proposed new state regulations for landfills, and the Finger Lakes Community Preservation Act that would prevent location of an incinerator in the area.
In response to questions, DeBolt said he’s not aware of any unusual health problems in the town of Seneca that could be attributed to the landfill. He said he expects supervisors to make a decision on the future of the landfill in 2023 “in order to give us time to implement whatever decision that is.” He promised all discussions and decisions will be made in public.
The town received a petition signed by 24 of its farmers supporting the closure of the landfill. Spokesman Dale Hemminger said particulates from the landfill could harm the quality of the food produced by local farms.
“I can’t believe you would consider keeping the landfill open,” said Laura Pedersen of Pedersen Farms. “You have a chance to make a big change that could avoid ruining the agricultural industry. If the town says yes to operating, it will be easier for the county to also say yes.”
Some board members asked for specific information. Wickham said he would try to get it to them as soon as possible in time for a discussion in September and a potential vote in October.