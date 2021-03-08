PENN YAN — The local Board of Education could be getting smaller.
Superintendent Howard Dennis said the school board decided at its meeting Wednesday to obtain enough signatures from district residents to force a referendum that would be voted on in May, along with the proposed 2021-22 school year budget and election of board members. Dennis said 117 signatures would be needed to force a referendum.
The proposition would reduce the number of board members from nine to seven. Under New York law, Dennis said a school board can have nine, seven or five members.
“There is no true rule about what configuration you should have for your district. It is up to the local community to decide,” he said. “Penn Yan has had nine members for many years. As time has gone on, the population has decreased and people have become busier, so it has become increasingly difficult to get people to run for the board. Board service is totally volunteer and can become time consuming at various times of the year.”
There are four seats up for election in May — three are for full three-year terms and one for an unexpired one-year term. Petition forms can be obtained at the district office during weekday business hours.
In other board matters:
• BUDGET — Dennis said the board plans to have a budget workshop before its March 17 meeting. The 2021-22 spending plan would have to be approved at the board’s April meeting before the May 18 vote.
“At this point, there are still many unknowns concerning state aid amounts,” Dennis said. “Hopefully, further clarification can come soon so the draft budget can be finalized.”
• SPORTS — Dennis noted “Fall II” sports have begun practice, including the new, combined Penn Yan/Dundee football team and cheer squad. Girls volleyball practice has started too, while the winter sports of basketball and wrestling are wrapping up shortened seasons.
• CLASSES — Dennis said the board recognized faculty and staff for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“They have stepped up and gone above and beyond to allow Penn Yan to be one of the few districts in the area to be fully open, in-person, five days per week since September,” he said.