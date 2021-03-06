SENECA FALLS — Support for the town’s Local Law 3-2016 has come from as far west as Geneva and now as far east as Skaneateles.
Geneva City Council passed a resolution supporting Local Law 3-2016 and Seneca Falls’ subsequent vote to oppose Seneca Meadows Inc.’s application to dispose solid waste in an in-fill area that is part of the old portion of the Route 414 property, a move that would extend the landfill’s life by 15 years. The 2016 local law requires the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025, and bans new solid waste facilities from opening in the town.
The Town Board in Skaneateles, Onondaga County, has passed its own measure in support of Seneca Falls. Much of it echoes what Geneva adopted earlier.
“This expansion and extension would impact the quality of life in Skaneateles and the Finger Lakes.” the Skaneateles resolution states.