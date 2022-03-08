WATERLOO—– Skoi-Yase Primary School has a new principal.
Sarah Marchitell was appointed by the school board Feb. 28 to head the K-3 school. A former teacher and administrative intern at Clyde-Savannah Middle School, she succeeds Sherrie Monell, who resigned to accept a new job as principal of Weedsport Junior-Senior High School in Cayuga County.
A resident of Weedsport, Monell worked for the Waterloo district for 19 years, starting as a special education teacher. She later served as director of pupil personnel services before being named Skoi-Yase principal when Elizabeth Springer retired in 2020.
In other matters:
• APPOINTMENTS — Brittany Atkinson was appointed assistant principal for Grades 6-12 and Patrick Poirer was given a provisional civil service appointment as facilities director, effective March 21.
• HEARING — The board conducted a public hearing on the future of the Walnut Street athletic fields, but took no action. The village has offered to buy the surplus property for $1, but the board voted 5-4 against that proposal in January.