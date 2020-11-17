WATERLOO — “I’ve been blessed to work here.”
Elizabeth Springer made that statement Monday upon the Board of Education’s acceptance of her retirement as principal of Skoi-Yase Primary School after 20 year in the position.
“The community, the teachers, the staff, the families, administration and the kids have all been so positive. I’m lucky to have been here,” Springer said.
She said being principal of the K-3 school on Washington Street “is not like a job because every day I looked forward to coming to this school.”
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working here. It’s the best place and the person who succeeds me will be very fortunate to be coming to a very good school district,” she said.
The Weedsport resident began her career teaching kindergarten in the Phoenix school district in Oswego County in 1978. She also ran that district’s summer school program, working for the district for 22 years before taking the principal position in Waterloo in 2000.
Her retirement is effective Jan. 3, 2021.
“My daughter is going to have a baby in April, and I’m excited to be a grandmother,” she added.