GENEVA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, the annual meeting of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will be a virtual event this year.
SLPWA has announced that its 29th annual meeting and silent auction will be hosted via Zoom. It will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
People can register by going to the website www.senecalake.org/events. The virtual silent auction will begin on Zoom Sept. 24 and conclude Oct. 2.
This year’s annual meeting will describe the strategic approach SLPWA is utilizing to address water quality challenges. That includes efforts with Harmful Algal Blooms and invasive plant and animal species. Officials also will discuss their new flagship program called Lake Friendly Living, which homeowners can use to help counter lake pollution through common sense practices.
The silent auction will help provide money needed by SLPWA to offer its programs.