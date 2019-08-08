GENEVA — In its annual report, Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association (SLPWA) detailed its ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the water quality of Seneca Lake.
The report lists programs and efforts in several categories.
Here’s a look at the reports by category:
WATERSHED: SLPWA is working on a watershed management plan for both Seneca and Keuka Lakes. Keuka is included because it is within the Seneca Lake watershed.
SLPWA president Rick Weakland said there is a lack of a comprehensive management plan for the two lakes that identifies the quantity and source of pollutants, determines water quality goals or targets, defines pollution reductions needed to meet those goals and describes the best management practices needed to achieve pollution reduction that will improve water quality.
A Nine Element Plan (9E) is in the works that is consistent with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency framework for watershed protection plans, Weakland said. SLPWA plans to hire a consulting firm to help develop the 9E plan, which Weakland said would help in obtaining grants if the plan is accepted by the DEC and EPA.
Weakland said key stakeholders from both lakes and the watershed will be engaged in the development of the plan, with the stakeholders actually developing the plan with help from the consultant. SLPWA will seek around $360,000 from the state to help pay for the plan, with the remaining $90,000 to be raised locally.
Corning Enterprises has committed $50,000 and the two lake associations and intermunicipal organizations have each committed $5,000. In addition, Yates, Ontario, Schuyler and Steuben counties have also offered $5,000 contributions.
FINANCES: As of May, SLPWA had $116,688.55 in assets and $4,679.08 in liabilities. Major expenses were $42,519.16 for the Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) and stream monitoring programs, $22,755.30 for a part-time secretary and $22,219 for the annual dinner and membership drive.
OPERATIONS: Vice President of Operations Jacob Welch said membership recruitment has been stepped up. “We are also sending out literally thousands of letters to people in Watkins Glen and Geneva who use and drink lake water,’’ Welch said.
Regarding the HABs monitoring program, Welch said the largest pollution sources continue to be wastewater treatment plant discharges and farm runoff. SLPWA officials have approached the operator of the Penn Yan wastewater treatment plant to open a dialogue about the plant exceeding its permit by discharging phosphates and e.coli into Keuka Outlet, a major water source that flows into Seneca Lake.
Welch said the group has identified a state grant for up to $100,000 for an engineering study of the plant, with an eye toward renovations to reduce those pollutants.
SLPWA has advised new Seneca Lake Watershed Manager Ian Smith that it will set aside $30,000 as seed money to improve farm runoff. Welch said if the four counties that surround the lake match the $30,000, that would be added to a three to one matching state grant resulting in $600,000 that could be directed to improve farm runoff problems.
“In short, while we have not yet actually stemmed the tide of unwanted nutrient loading, we have started on the road of testing and locating sources of pollution, and taking steps to stop it at that point,’’ Welch said.
STREAM MONITORING: Now in its sixth year, SLPWA team leader Kelly Coughlin said a team of more than 50 dedicated volunteers collect water samples at Catharine Creek, Big Stream, Kashong Creek, Keuka Outlet, Reeder Creek and Glen Eldridge Creek. The samples are tested at the Community Science Institute of Ithaca.
The sampling shows Keuka Outlet having very good water quality near Keuka Lake, but high levels of nutrients and bacteria at downstream locations, especially during heavy rainfalls. The Penn Yan wastewater treatment plant has contributed to those higher levels. Phosphorus levels are elevated after storm events and most streams exceed the phosphorus guideline of 20 micrograms per liter. Coughlin said high nutrient levels contribute to algae growth.
SLPWA is part of the Citizens Statewide Lakes Assessment Program (CSLAP) and currently has four sampling sites on the lake. There are four, two-person volunteer monitoring teams who collect samples in deep and surface locations biweekly for testing.
“These results reveal interesting data used by DEC to assess lake health. Seneca Lake continues in a downward transition in the mesotrophic category of lake health. Phosphorus and nitrogen levels are rising while salinity levels are dropping,’’ said Larry Martin, CSLAP chairman.
HABs: SLPWA has more than 125 trained volunteers monitoring more than 56 miles of shoreline for Harmful Algal Blooms, one of the most highly-regarded programs in the state, according to HABs director Frank DiOrio.
This year, a grant from The Tripp Foundation has allowed a partnership with Hobart and William Smith Colleges to deploy eight, dock-mounted monitoring stations around the lake to collect weather data, water temperature and time-lapsed water surface photographs.
A special water quality improvement partnership committee meets monthly in Geneva.
