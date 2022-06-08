GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has awarded erosion control grants to soil and water conservation districts in Ontario and Seneca counties.
Pure Waters announced four grants in the first round of awards for its newly formed Sediment, Nutrient and Pollution Reduction Program. Locally:
• The Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded a $9,750 grant to install two erosion and sediment control basins adjacent to vineyards, reducing sediment that reaches Seneca Lake.
• The Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $5,000 to stabilize 100 feet of the Castle Creek stream bank in Geneva, reducing sediment flow into Seneca Lake.
In addition, the Schuyler County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded two grants for erosion control projects, one for cover crop implementation and the other for construction of a retention pond. When implemented over the next 12 months, the four projects are expected to reduce up to four tons of sediments from entering Seneca Lake annually.
The money is being matched with other outside funds and contributions of labor and equipment.
The SNPR program was launched last year with a specific focus on reducing sediment and nutrients that negatively impact the quality of Seneca Lake and its tributaries, including harmful algal blooms and nuisance weed growth, and altering the lake’s available resources for aquatic life. Last year, the program contributed $5,000 to help facilitate a $30,000 engineering study of the Keuka Outlet, which is now underway.
To donate to this program or projects in the second half of 2022, visit https://senecalake.org/snpr.