GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has scheduled it annual fundraising dinner for 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at 41 Lakefront Hotel.
The event will feature live performances by the acclaimed ACME Theater Co., which will present its interactive dinner theater production of “Death Takes a Cruise.”
Tickets cost $100 per guest. There will be an assortment of Finger Lakes wines and entertainment, as well as the annual business meeting.
“We are excited to bring together our community for a fundraiser which benefits Seneca Lake,” Pure Waters Director Kaitlin Fello said. “The annual dinner is a long-standing tradition for our association, and this year we are pleased to host the ACME Theater Co. to bring laughter and fun to the event.”
The event will highlight the organization’s founding members: A significant announcement from Pure Waters President Dan Corbett is planned.
Limited tickets are available. Reservations should be made by visiting www.senecalake.org/event or contacting info @senecalake.org.