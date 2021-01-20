DRESDEN — Although the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association shares concerns of those who have filed a lawsuit against the town of Torrey and Greenidge Generation LLC over the expansion of the Greenidge bitcoin mining project, the association is not a plaintiff to the litigation.
SLPWA President Jacob Welch, in a letter to members, explained why SLPWA hasn’t joined The Sierra Club, Seneca Lake Guardian, the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes and 30 individuals.
“Our organization has been in the forefront of opposing Greenidge and its threat to our lake,” Welch wrote. “For example, SLPWA addressed both the town Planning Board and the Town Board at multiple public meetings in strong opposition to the expansion. We also filed written opposition with the state Public Service Commission before its approval allowing Greenidge to convert from just generating power for peak grid energy demand to private bitcoin mining.”
Welch said he has participated in numerous joint meetings with Seneca Lake Guardian and the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes to gather public support to stop Greenidge and how it discharges overheated water into the Keuka Outlet and lacks protective fish screens at its water intake. He also said SLPWA officials have met with state Department of Environmental Conservation to go over concerns about the Greenidge operations and asked that a “long overdue” thermal study be conducted.
As to why they did not join in the lawsuit filed Dec. 17, Welch gave these reasons:
• Being adversaries in litigation was a risk they wanted to avoid. SLPWA wants to help the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization achieve a fair share payment plan for lake steward Ian Smith.
“It may not be the best to be suing one of the lake townships while at the same time asking it for financial help to support Ian, who is vital to completing our Nine Element plan and more,” Welch wrote.
• The town of Torrey has been receptive to SLPWA’s past plea to adopt a septic system inspection law. “We want that positive working relationship to grow and prosper, even if we may, at times, differ on opinions,” he wrote.
• The lawsuit complaint involves claims that proper procedures were not followed regarding the State Environmental Quality Review process. Welch said the Torrey Planning Board should not have taken over as the SEQR lead agency and failed to take proper steps to assume that role.
“That is in line with what SLPWA was claiming at the public meetings. Certainly a lake-wide problem should have been handled by a broader agency, like the DEC,” he wrote. “Yet the Planning Board would not listen to our plea and would not let the DEC study the proposal and approve it before an expansion occurs.”
• While SLPWA is 100% in support of the position, lawsuits can take years to complete. Because there will not be a temporary restraining order to stop building the expansion during the action’s pendency, the case may never achieve its objectives.
“Thus, we are putting our efforts toward political pressure and solution as well as DEC intervention,” Welch wrote. “Whether we are in the lawsuit or not will not affect our efforts and may, in fact, enhance them.”
He wrote that in showing the group’s ongoing support of the cause, members will see that SLPWA and other environmental groups are sending a letter to the governor asking that he take action against Greenidge by curtailing permits. A similar letter seeking help in the fight will be sent to state and federal representatives.
He said anyone with other ideas can send them to info@senecalake.com.
Negotiations among attorneys are underway to establish court dates for the litigation.