GENEVA — Seneca Lake faces increasing threats to its health, according to the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association in its 2021 membership campaign appeal.
SLPWA President Jake Welch said there is more hillside development, runoff of fertilizers, chemicals and human waste. And over the past years, the lake’s ecosystem has been severely degraded by the arrival of non-native invasive plant species.
“We have also experienced a precipitous drop in the fish population,” Welch said. “And another threat includes thermal pollution and the documented warming trend of the lake. Uncontrolled weed growth may make enjoying our lake difficult if not impossible.”
He said further oxygen depletion may destroy remaining fish stocks; increased cyanobacteria could compromise daily drinking, bathing and swimming water “and if our lake slips into a green and weedy ruination, our lake science experts tell us it will take decades, if ever, to cure.”
Seneca is the largest of the 11 Finger Lakes and the deepest at 618 feet. Seneca contains as much freshwater as all the other 10 Finger Lakes combined. Welch said its majestic hillsides drive the local economy, be it for agriculture, wineries, tourism or recreation. The lake also supplies drinking water for more than 100,000 people in four counties.
“A healthy lake is essential for all of this to occur, not just for us, but for generations to come,” Welch said.
Welch said some of the programs SLPWA is using to help protect the lake are:
• A monitoring and reporting system involving volunteers reporting harmful algal blooms, seen as a model for the Finger Lakes.
• Funding an engineering study of the Keuka Outlet, using parts of the old canal as retaining areas to stop nutrients from entering the lake during times of high water.
• Expanding its Lake Friendly Living program so lakeside residents can help keep fertilizers and other contaminants out of the lake.
• Partnering with the state on a project of inspecting boats at public launch sites for invasive species.
• Finalizing a Nine Element Plan that will identify high pollution sources and set forth the means to control them.
• Meeting with soil and water representatives to address agricultural runoff by using cover crops and other methods.
“Doing what we do is no small order. We are strictly a volunteer organization. There is no way to continue our efforts without strong membership and all the volunteer and financial help we can muster,” Welch said.
People can visit the SLPWA website for information on joining or renewing membership by credit card. Checks may be made out to Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association and sent to P.O. Box 247 Geneva, 14456.