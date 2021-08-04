GENEVA — Monitoring of Seneca Lake for harmful algal blooms for the 2021 season began Sunday and will continue until Oct. 10 or possibly longer.
More than 120 volunteer monitors have been trained by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association and are now actively monitoring the lake for the blooms.
SLPWA has also updated its website at senecalake.org/Blooms. It includes a real time “scorecard” that tabulates the number of reported blooms on a current basis, as well as for the prior week and other days in a current week. The location of blooms on a map of the lake also is on the website.
As of July 29, no blooms have been located.
Cayuga Lake monitoring has found 23 blooms as of Monday. Blooms have been found on the east and west sides of the lake, from north to south. No other lake in the state has reported more than three blooms. Two swimming beaches in Cayuga County have been closed.
SLPWA officials said they received a few questions about dead fish in the lake this summer but have determined it is not an an abnormally high number.
The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association and Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council have received several calls since early to mid-June regarding more than the usual number of dead fish along shoreline areas. The state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 fisheries staff collected samples for analysis at the Cornell University Veterinary School.
Affected were rock bass, sunfish, smallmouth bass and white sucker fish. Results of the analysis showed an infection of the bacteria Aeromonas in those dead fish. The DEC issued a statement saying it suspects the warm water fish in the lake became stressed from spawning, temperature swings and other stressors, causing their immunity to be lowered and allowing the bacteria to infect the fish.
Exposure to any cyanobacteria blooms may cause health effects in people and animals when water with a bloom is touched or swallowed or when airborne droplets are inhaled. This is true regardless of toxin levels. Some blue green algae contains toxins, while others do not.
Exposure to blooms and toxins can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, skin, eye or throat irritation and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.