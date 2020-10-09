GENEVA — Harmful algal blooms in Seneca Lake appear to be slowing.
The ninth week of monitoring by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association volunteers, covering the period of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, turned up no new HABs.
However, a bloom was identified in the northeast area of the lake early in the morning of Oct. 5. At the same time, monitors taking samples from Keuka Outlet, a tributary to Seneca Lake, found a HAB near Indian Pines Park in Penn Yan.
Bill Roege, HABs director for Pure Waters, said while activity in Seneca Lake is slow, Canandaigua Lake continues to see blooms.
“Comparing the nearby lakes in the off-season will be interesting,” Roege said.
SLPWA’s monitoring program ends Oct. 11.
“It is strange that the blooms on Seneca seem to be less intense than Canandaigua blooms, even though Seneca Lake has a higher nutrient load than Canandaigua,” Roege remarked.
HABs contain cyanobacteria, which is harmful to humans and animals when ingested. SLPWA urges people not to touch a bloom and to keep pets away from an area where HABs are observed.
For more information and photos, visit senecalake.org/blooms.