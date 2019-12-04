GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association President Jacob Welch will speak at The Waste Not Shop Thursday night.
His talk begins at 7:15 p.m. in the 438 Exchange St. business.
Welch will discuss the Association’s current and future projects to protect Seneca Lake, and give tips on what each resident of the lake’s watershed can do to promote lake quality.
The Waste Not Shop owner Marilla Gonzalez asked Welch to speak as part of the store’s monthly series.
To RSVP, email wastenotshopgeneva@gmail.com.