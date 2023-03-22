GENEVA — The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is seeking to raise $5,000 in donations to help pay for up to five pollution-reduction projects in Seneca Lake in 2023. The donations would be matched by seed money from the organization’s Sediment, Nutrient and Pollution Reduction program fund.
The money would be used by the five soil and water conservation districts in the Seneca Lake Watershed. Potential projects include integrated pest management, feed management systems, rotational grazing systems, riparian buffer zones, cover crops, waste storage systems, and access control systems or fencing to keep livestock from streams.
To donate or to find out more, go to https://senecalake.org/SNPR.