GENEVA — Donations are being sought for 2023 projects designed to protect the Seneca Lake watershed.
The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is asking people to consider donating to initiatives that will be undertaken by soil and water conservation districts in Ontario, Seneca and Schuyler counties.
Pure Waters officials say that after a successful first year of Sediment, Nutrient and Pollution Reduction projects in 2022, several new ones are planned for this summer. They include hydroseeding to reduce erosion in ditches that convey water and limit pollutant loading, and planting cover crops to secure soil between the crop growing season, reducing nutrient loss and limiting fertilizer needs in Schuyler County.
Other projects: upland water retention work to reduce concentrated flows; limit roadway flooding and protect public infrastructure in Ontario County; and constructing wastewater and soil containment basins in Seneca County to increase resiliency to intense storm events and allow nutrient carrying sediment to settle out.
“Since the inception of SNPR, we’ve had several gracious donors provide substantial program support to help fund these projects around Seneca Lake,” Pure Waters President Dan Corbett said. “We’ve been humbled by the support and successes of the first year of the program.”
He noted one donor that will give $5,000 in matching funds for the March SNPR fundraiser.
“We hope people donate to this project in 2023,” Corbett said.
For information and/or to donate, go to https://senecalake.org/SNPR.