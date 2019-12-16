GENEVA — A conference focusing on the biggest threats facing the water quality and watershed of the 11 Finger Lakes is scheduled for Jan. 15 in the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Center on the Hobart and William Smith College campus.
Sponsored by the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the 2020 Finger Lakes Research Conference will feature Dr. Rick Relyea as the keynote speaker. His topic will be “Integrating Science and Technology for Enduring Lake Protection.”
Relyea is the David M. Darrin ‘40 Senior Endowed chairman, director of the Darrin Freshwater Institute and the director of the Jefferson Project at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.
Registration and poster setup will be at 8:15 a.m., followed by two sessions on Finger Lakes water quality from 9 a.m. to noon. After lunch, Relyea will give his keynote address at 12:30 p.m.
That will be followed by the third session on water quality topics from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The day will end with a poster session and reception from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Advance registration is required for all attendees, including students. Abstracts and a program will be available online and a limited number of copies will be printed and available at the conference.
The early registration fee is $65 for regular attendees, $40 for K-12 teachers and first author poster presenters and $25 for students for those registering by Jan. 6. An additional $10 will be charged for registrations received after Jan. 6.
Parking is available in the Medbery Parking Lot across from the Scandling Center on Pulteney Street on the HWS campus. To avoid being ticketed, obtain a visitor parking pass in the HWS security office on the south side of the North Medbery Parking Lot.