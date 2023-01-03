GENEVA — As 2023 begins, property owners on Seneca Lake are being asked to consider some environmentally-friendly new year’s resolutions.
The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association and the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes are recommending the resolutions on a bimonthly basis.
Here’s the resolutions by month:
JANUARY-FEBRUARY: In removing snow and ice in a lake friendly way, people could use alternatives to standard rock salt, such as magnesium chloride or calcium magnesium acetate, for less damage to the ecosystem. People could also shovel before salting and pre-salt before a storm.
People could resolve to learn more about their local lake association for resources and information on protecting the lake.
MARCH-APRIL: Resolutions for these months are to take the lake friendly pledge and the lake friendly lawn care pledge. Also, to use native plants that are crucial to pollination and wildlife, require less water and fertilizer.
People could also avoid invasive plant species that can severely impact native plant species and their ability to thrive.
MAY-JUNE: A suggested resolution for these months is to have septic systems inspected frequently to mitigate risks of nutrient runoff into the lake. People could contact their county Health Departments for information on inspections.
People could also participate in Lake Friendly Living Awareness Month activities, workshops, webinars and volunteer programs to support lake health.
JULY-AUGUST: Two resolutions for these summer months are to swap incendiary traditional flares to LED lights. The traditional flares contain harmful chemicals that pollute the soil and waterways. Also, people could pledge to use water wisely by planting drought-resistant plants, using a rain collecting barrel, using drip irrigation or sprinklers at the coolest times of the days.
SEPTEMBER-OCTOBER: Resolutions suggested are to test soil and limit fertilizer use. Cornell Cooperative Extension will test soil for as little as $2 to determine if it needs fertilizer. If needed, yard compost and mulched leaves are a good way to fertilize soil.
Also, people could compost or bag leaves. A way to minimize debris in storm water drains is by utilizing a municipalities yard debris pickup services. Mulch leaves into natural compost for gardens.
NOVEMBER-DECEMBER: Lake residents could switch to biodegradable plates and cutlery and compost food scraps. Also, people could resolve to consider gift wrap, holiday lights and decorations carefully. Shop locally, support small farms and bring your own bag when shopping are other ideas.
Another suggested resolution is to do a year end evaluation of your property and find assessment tools online to make improvements for 2024.