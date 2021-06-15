SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. has donated $15,000 to Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association to support lake and stream testing efforts.
SLPWA President Jacob Welch issued a statement thanking the operators of the state’s largest landfill for the donation.
“We want to thank Seneca Meadows for their generous financial effort to keep our lake and stream waters free from nutrient loading, a key to stopping Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) and over abundant weed growth,” Welch said.
He also commended SMI for its implementation of a reverse osmosis system, which he said cleans more than 99 percent of contaminants in leachate discharged from the Seneca Falls landfill operation. The leachate is cleaned to the extent that it can be discharged directly into a body of water.
Welch said SMI transfers its purified leachate to the Seneca Falls sanitary sewer system for treatment.
SLPWA also cited SMI for setting aside a 1,100-acre wetland preserve area that has been designated as an important bird area by Audubon New York and features more than seven miles of groomed trails.
“This demonstrates how large industrial concerns can utilize modern technology and science, working hand in hand with environmental groups to keep our area in its incredible natural state,” Welch said. “It’s all about preserving the lake we came here for. If we lose it, we may never see it return the same. It appears Seneca Meadows is seeing the light in that.”
Welch said it’s a “step in the right direction” and should be applauded.