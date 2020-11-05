TORREY — The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has joined the opposition to expansion of the Greenidge Generation LLC power plant in Dresden as a data center and bitcoin mining operation due to environmental concerns.
SLPWA has offered its members a form letter to sign and send to the Torrey Town Board, which is considering a permit application from Connecticut-based Greenidge.
“As one wishing to preserve the environment of Seneca Lake and its tributaries, I share a grave concern, as do others, regarding the excessive thermal pollution of the Keuka Outlet on behalf of Greenidge Generation LLC in the town of Torrey,” the letter states.
Greenidge officials want to devote most of the electricity generated by its natural-gas fueled plant on the west shore of Seneca Lake to data center and bitcoin mining operations, rather than adding it to the power grid. The plant was opened in 1937 and recently switched from coal to natural gas fuel for its generators.
But opponents say the company should recirculate cooling water rather than discharge it back into the lake at a high temperature. Opponents also say the company has not yet installed screens over intakes to prevent fish from entering the internal systems of the plant.
“Due to an overwhelming scientific consensus regarding thermal pollution of water supplies and additional threats posed by the intake process, I urge our elected officials to take action,” the letter reads.
The letters ask that the expansion of operations, adding four more buildings with computers for lucrative bitcoin mining operations be tied to the requirement of using a closed water cooling system, which will not cause injury to the Keuka Outlet or nearby Seneca Lake.
The letter also asks that all “long overdue” environmental studies be promptly implemented regarding operations at the facility before any recently proposed expansion of operations takes place.
The letter includes space for the writer to add additional comments.