GENEVA — A webinar addressing the state of Seneca Lake is planned for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
“What’s In Our Lake,” which is being presented by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, is the first installment of a new webinar series. Hobart and William Smith Colleges Professor John Halfman will speak about the history and status of Seneca Lake water quality, including trends, drivers and actions that should be taken to mitigate its pollution.
Halfman is the 2020 recipient of the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance Person of the Year for his more than 20 years of research on Finger Lakes water quality issues.
To participate in the free webinar, visit senecalake.org/event to learn more and to register for part 1 of the series.
Pure Waters has been presenting public forums on a variety of lake-related topics for several years, but the pandemic has prompted the group to switch to an online format for the immediate future.