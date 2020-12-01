GENEVA — The president of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has issued a warning as the organization begins its annual fundraising campaign.
“(Many parts of the largest of the 11 Finger Lakes) have been completely turned green by toxic algae due to increased nutrient loading and global warming,” said Jacob Welch, who lives in the Yates County hamlet of Himrod. “In addition, some nearby lakes have been overcome by weeds such as the dreaded hydrilla. We really should up our game in protecting this lake, not just as a source of recreation, but also as a way of keeping our local economy strong.”
Since taking over as Pure Waters president more than a year ago, Welch has spent time speaking to some of the founding members of the 30-year-old organization.
“They knew we could not depend on the government alone to maintain Seneca Lake’s natural beauty,” Welch said of those conversations. “Back in those days, there were far fewer people using the lake, occupying nearby towns, and farming on the hillsides. Likewise, concerns regarding global warming, harmful algal blooms, and invasive species had yet to emerge.”
Welch said when he took over, he called upon the organization’s board of directors to become more active defending a lake “truly in need of help,” adding that he was “incredibly impressed” by the willingness of members to take on the challenge of preserving a lake of this size.
“Unfortunately, some of the plans coming out of our meetings have had to be put on hold due to the pandemic, but they have not been forgotten.”
Welch listed SLPWA’s ongoing and planned projects to protect and preserve the lake as:
• Finalizing the study of the entire lake, a document known as the Nine-Element Watershed Management Plan, or Nine E Plan. It will be key to obtaining government Clean Waters Act grants, Welch noted.
• Assisting the Seneca Watershed Inter-municipal Organization’s effort to have townships around the lake share the salary costs of lake steward Ian Smith fairly. Smith has been central to completing the Nine E Plan.
• Forming a committee to speak to political leaders on behalf of the entire Finger Lakes region regarding state budget talks.
• Placing signs and bins at boat launch sites in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s PRISM program, or Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management.
• Sponsoring erosion control educational conferences for the farming community that would be hosted by local soil and water conservation districts.
• Joining with other lake environmental groups in trying to curb thermal pollution and detrimental threats to fish at the Greenidge Generation bitcoin and data center in Dresden.
• Conducting the Lake Friendly Living Program to stem residential fertilizer and runoff into the lake.
• Fostering public awareness through regular newsletters, webinars, and brochures, as well as stocking a website with up-to-the-minute reports on where HABs have been spotted.
• Maintaining a group of more than 200 volunteers who monitor tributaries and lakeshore areas for HABs in the spring, summer and fall.
“We are tackling lake pollution in more ways than ever before,” Welch said, “yet the work of our dedicated volunteers can’t be sustained without financial support. Our fundraising events have also been curbed by the pandemic.”
Welch noted that donations are the lifeblood of SLPWA. Those interested can mail a check made out to SLPWA to P.O. Box 247, Geneva, NY 14456. Or, people can visit www.senecalake.org/donate to make a secure donation with a credit card.