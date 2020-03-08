BUTLER — A controversial plan to build a sludge-composting facility in this Wayne County town is likely to draw a large crowd to the Town Board meeting Monday night.
In fact, it’s likely to be a standing-room-only meeting, said Town Clerk Kim Parmeter — noting the Town Hall meeting rooms seats 150.
The two companies involved in the controversial plan, Tully Environmental and Riccelli Enterprises, will make presentations to the Town Board on the project. It involves hauling treated sewage sludge here that would be converted into compost for agricultural purposes.
Opponents, including the environmental group Seneca Lake Guardian, say the project would bring human waste via truck through many neighboring towns, counties and villages, and that it would be sited next to Wolcott Creek, a tributary that feeds directly into Lake Ontario. Of the highest concern, said the group, is the fact that the old gravel mining pit, where the sludge facility would be located, “is a poor location considering its history and proximity to the water table.”
Butler resident Tom Mettler, one of the people leading opposition to the project, said such a facility will have a long-term impact on the rural town in eastern Wayne County.
“Concerned residents of the town and the surrounding region hope to ask questions of their Town Board, and plan to urge the board to listen to their constituents who are widely opposed to this proposal,” Mettler said. “The sewer sludge facility would forever change the town of Butler from a small, clean town to an area where residents can’t go outside and enjoy the fresh air due to sewage smells, a town where our children’s school buses have to compete with trucks filled with raw sewage from New York City on our rural roads, where our property values are decreased and where our clean drinking water will be threatened.”
“It is imperative that everyone concerned about this project come to the meeting Monday night,” said Kristina Mastrangelo-Gasowski, co-founder of Butler and Beyond for Sludge-Free Backyards. “The Town Board needs to know that we do not want this project in our community. The number of risks and the cost to the town far outweigh any financial elements that could be presented. Ultimately, it is their responsibility to listen to the voters when it comes to making decisions that impact their community, to do their own research rather than relying solely on a company that stands to gain significantly from this project, and to assure the residents that they can have faith in the people making this decision.”
Area municipalities, including the city of Geneva and the village of Clyde, have passed resolutions opposing the project, while an online petition against it had garnered more than 9,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
Butler Town Supervisor Dave Spickerman said Friday he expects a brief presentation from the project developers, but emphasized that no action would be taken Monday night.