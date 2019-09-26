PENN YAN — A regional resource for small-business owners now has a presence in Yates County.
The New York State Small Business Development Center at Binghamton University recently opened a satellite office at the Keuka Business Park on Route 54A, the former Penn Yan Express complex.
Scott Bloor, assistant director of the Binghamton University-based SBDC, said office hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. As the number of clients increases, the number of days the office will be staffed will rise accordingly.
“Yates County hasn’t had a local or even regional SBDC office to refer businesses to in about 10 years, so this is really great news for us,” said Steve Griffin, chief executive officer of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center, which is also in the Keuka Business Park. “I was extremely pleased with how accommodating Scott was in making this happen. It took exactly one meeting to get a verbal agreement together and a second meeting to formalize it.”
The Binghamton University SBDC covers 12 counties. It has other offices in Binghamton, Painted Post, Elmira, Ithaca, Watkins Glen, and Oneonta.
“We are looking forward to having a location in Penn Yan to expand our services to that region,” Bloor said. “We were able to work out a plan with Steve Griffin of the Finger Lakes EDC that we feel will really help those people either starting a business or expanding one in this area.”
The SBDC is a resource for small business owners of all types, providing entrepreneurs and business owners with no-cost, confidential business counseling, training, and research. Bloor said SBDC assistance has helped people achieve business success for more than 30 years.
Services include, but are not limited to, business plan development, small-business start-up guidance, financial planning, export assistance, procurement, and other related business assistance as needed.
People who want more information on the SBDC or have questions can contact Bloor at (607) 777-7232.