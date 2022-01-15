GENEVA — The American Red Cross was called in to find temporary housing for residents displaced by an apartment fire Friday morning.
The Geneva Fire Department responded to a large apartment building at 46 Genesee St., on the corner of John Street, at approximately 7:30 a.m. for a report of smoke in the building. Fire Chief Mike Combs said crews found a small fire in an apartment, but no one was home.
The fire was extinguished quickly and the smoke removed from the building. Combs said there were no injuries, and residents of other apartments were allowed to return to their homes.
The occupants of the affected apartment were getting help with temporary housing from the Red Cross.
“The damage was minimal, but some repairs and cleanup are needed before they can go back in,” Combs said.