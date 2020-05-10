MILO — Three weeks after a man presumed to have drowned in Seneca Lake, his family and police haven’t given up on efforts to find his body.
“We continue to intermittently search the area with marine patrol, and the family has had volunteers walking shorelines,” Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Friday about the search for Daniel Manganaro, 27.
Spike officially ended a large-scale search for Manganaro April 26, nearly a week after he and fellow Chemung County resident Keith Seymore, 27, ended up in the lake after the canoe they were piloting capsized. They were trying to cross the lake.
Someone called 911 after 9 p.m. when Manganaro and Seymore did not return to the Manganaro family cottage on North Plum Point Road. Spike said a marine patrol boat from his office responded, and he asked for a helicopter from the Onondaga County sheriff’s office.
From the helicopter spotlight, Seymore was spotted in the middle of the lake, clinging to the partially submerged canoe, just before midnight. Deputies in a patrol boat pulled him from the water, and he was flown by helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for hypothermia and released.
Spike said the water temperature was 40 degrees and the air temperature 36 when Seymore was rescued. The depth of the lake in that area is close to 600 feet. Neither boater was wearing a life jacket.
Law enforcement personnel, firefighters and a state police helicopter began searching for Manganaro the next day. The search, which included drones, continued for a week, although Spike said it was hampered at times by windy, cold conditions that included snow showers.
The sheriff said Manganaro was ready to start a surgical career at a Philadelphia hospital before the tragedy.