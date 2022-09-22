SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc.’s legal challenge to the town of Seneca Falls’ Local Law 3-2016 will return to the courtroom Nov. 1.
State Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle has granted a motion from Doug Zamelis, the attorney for Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and property owner Dixie Lemmon, to include a new affirmative defense that SMI lacks standing to object to the town’s State Environmental Quality Review process related to adoption of Local Law 3-2016. SMI’s Article 78 challenge claims the town did not follow the proper SEQR procedure when adopting the law.
Doyle will hear oral arguments on that motion, as well as cross-motions from Zamelis and town attorney David Hou to dismiss SMI’s lawsuit in state Supreme Court. The proceeding is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 in Waterloo.
SMI’s motion for summary judgment also will be argued at that time.
Local Law 3-2016 prohibits the construction of any new solid waste management facilities in the town and requires SMI to close its Route 414 landfill, the state’s largest, by the end of 2025.
In addition to challenging the Town Board’s SEQR procedures in adopting the local law, SMI claims the board arbitrarily and capriciously failed to take the required “hard look” at potential adverse environmental impacts of the local law. SMI has asked the judge for a declaratory judgment on the SEQR issue.
In opposing that motion, Zamelis said SMI didn’t raise a single adverse environmental impact issue from the local law, prompting him to file a cross-motion to amend his original answer to argue that SMI lacks legal standing because SMI’s interests are economic, not environmental, thus not subject to SEQR review.
Zamelis has argued the town did take the required hard look at potential adverse environmental impacts before adopting the 2016 legislation.
The other SMI challenge is a motion seeking declaratory judgment, or decision without a trial, challenging the constitutionality of the local law.
Earlier this year, SMI applied for a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to expand its landfill upward in a valley infill area of the original Tantalo landfill. If approved, that would extend the life of the landfill at current rates of deposit until 2040. DEC is processing that application and will schedule hearings.