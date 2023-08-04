SENECA FALLS — Wednesday’s public information session on the proposed expansion of Seneca Meadows landfill was a classic pro vs. con argument.
On one hand, SMI officials and two supporters defended the Texas-based landfill’s decision to apply for an amended state permit to expand upward by 47 acres in the valley infill area of the old Tantalo landfill in the middle of the Route 414 facility.
On the other hand, opponents criticized the landfill in general and the expansion proposal specifically.
At it issue is SMI’s pending application, which would the maximum height of the state’s largest landfill by 70 more feet. Approval of the permit would mean the landfill could accept 6,000 tons of waste a day until 2040, rather than close in 2025, as originally planned.
Before the session began at the Community Center, about 60 people gathered outside, many holding signs saying “Stop Dumping On Our Family,” “Dump the Dump,” and “Save the Finger Lakes, No More Imported Trash.”
John Perkey, vice president of compliance for SMI owner Waste Connections, announced the guidelines for public comments, which were limited to two minutes per person. He said SMI is required by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to have two public meetings, one during the day and one at night. Wednesday’s session was at 11 a.m. The second one will be at night next spring.
The sessions are required because the areas east of Seneca Falls and west of Waterloo have been designated as an environmental justice area.
SMI District Manager Kyle Black outlined the history of the landfill site, beginning with the unregulated Tantalo landfill in 1958 to SMI’s takeover and its first 10-year permit in 2007, followed by a renewal in 2017 that expires in 2025. He said if the expansion is granted, the landfill will continue to provide free disposal to the Waterloo and Seneca Falls communities.
Regional Engineer David Pannucci explained the water, air and gas collection systems and protections in place at the landfill, as well as hydrogen sulfide monitoring and ground water sampling and odor neutralizing steps. Pannucci also explained dust, mud and litter control in place, noting the site has a full-time DEC-employed monitor, radioactivity monitoring and a 24-hour contact line for complaints.
Black talked about the economic benefits of the landfill, citing the 100 or so jobs with a $21 million payroll, and host community benefits agreements with the towns of Seneca Falls and Waterloo that provide revenue that helps reduce local tax levies.
Engineers Robert Holmes and Steve Wilsey provided technical details on how the landfill meets state and federal environmental protection requirements, including leachate treatment. Holmes said the new infill area would have a composite liner twice as strong as current liners.
Many in the crowd groaned when it was said the landfill would be 70 feet higher. Boos also greeted comments from Doris Wolf of Junius who praised SMI’s financial support for many community organizations, including one she founded, Trevor’s Gift Backpack Program.
Robert Romig of Lodi asked if SMI could guarantee its leachate will not impact people’s health. He also expressed concern about an expanded landfill’s impact on local businesses and tourism, suggesting the landfill be closed and relocated to Texas or the Hudson Valley, given how much New York City trash it takes. Black said studies have shown no negative impacts to the drinking water of local residents from the landfill.
“Will you be willing to pay for health care for anyone impacted by the landfill?” Romig asked.
Black said he’s not seen any evidence the landfill causes health impacts.
Phyllis Cohen of Seneca Falls complained about the odors and the negative impacts on quality of life.
“I could survive until it closed in 2025, but not until 2040. People don’t want to come here, especially families with children, because of the dump,” Cohen said.
Valerie Sandlas of Seneca Falls said she opposes expansion, calling it “unimaginable” that the largest landfill in the state would expand to be even larger. “Enough is enough. It’s unconscionable that a Texas company can take over Seneca Falls and Waterloo, with the air quality, the smell and mitigation that doesn’t work,” she said.
Heather Bonetti of Seneca Falls and Jean Gilroy of Seneca Falls added complaints about odor. “You’ve tarnished and ruined a beautiful area,” Bonetti said. Gilroy questioned if the landfill tests its groundwater and leachate for PFAs, life-long chemicals linked to cancer and other illnesses.
Black said SMI complies with all state and federal testing requirements, with results available to the public from several sources. Ken Camera, a Geneva City Council member, suggested SMI pay for comprehensive health testing of people, to which Black again said studies have not shown any link between the landfill and health issues.
Debra Roper of Seneca Falls asked why landfill officials agreed to close in 2025 but now want to remain open another 15 years. “You take garbage from the entire East Coast. What if a liner fails? Our children and grandchildren should not have to suffer the consequences of the landfill. People are sick of it. Enough,” Roper said.
Black said SMI never promised to close in 2025 but only when all its airspace was used up and the valley infill provides that additional airspace.
Others speaking against the expansion were Mark Pitifer, George Hall Jr., James Wagner, Claire Ludovico, Jim Sandlas, Linda Ferraro, Joseph Campbell and Barbara Reese.
SMI’s application is still in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement stage before the DEC. Once a final EIS is completed, more hearings will be scheduled before a decision is made on the permit application.