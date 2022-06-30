SENECA FALLS –– A draft scoping document and environmental impact statement submitted by Seneca Meadows Inc. for a proposed infill expansion makes no mention of a town local law requiring the Salcman Road landfill to close in 2025.
The proposed expansion within the existing footprint of the state’s largest landfill would allow the facility to remain open, at current levels of deposit, until 2040.
The draft documents were submitted to the state Department of Environmental Conservation March 11. The drafts were obtained by the Finger Lakes Times through a Freedom of Information Law request.
SMI is proposing to add about 47 million cubic yards of air space for disposal of non-hazardous residential, commercial, institutional and industrial solid wastes in a valley infill area between two existing mounds of garbage.
The infill would involve the construction of about 47 acres of newly-lined landfill area and overfilling above about 191 acres of currently permitted landfill area. The infill would occur in the valley between the southeast landfill and Stages 3 and 4 of the landfill expansion areas and over the top of the original Tantalo waste disposal area.
The project would also include the relocation or replacement of some site operational areas south of the Tantalo area, including the site’s shop and residential drop off center.
SMI is also seeking an increase in the existing maximum permitted landfill height by about 70 feet. The maximum height of the landfill is proposed to increase from 774 feet to 843.5 feet above sea level.
The type of waste and the maximum volume of 6,000 tons per day would not change.
The SMI draft scoping plan, a 33-page document, outlines generally what issues the document would address in a DEIS. They include a section on the purpose and need for the project. SMI said the expansion is needed “to provide critically needed solid waste disposal services locally and for the state.’’
“The DEIS will describe the need for the project related to statewide waste disposal capacity and objectives and how resource expenditures for out-of-state waste disposal or a new facility within the state can be saved,’’ it states.
“The DEIS will also discuss current remaining state disposal capacity and break down the critical need of the SMI landfill to New York State. The project need is demonstrated by the public need for long-term, environmentally-sound waste disposal capacity,’’ it states.
The scoping document says the DEIS would address such potential environmental impacts as topography, geology, soils, surface water, groundwater, air emissions, odors, rare, endangered or threatened species; wetlands and visual and aesthetic conditions.
The DEIS, according to SMI officials, would detail the grading, liner, leachate collection, landfill gas collection and management system it would use in the infill.
SMI would need to obtain approval of the DEC for its basic operating permit modification, its existing air quality permits, a change in use approval for the Tantalo Class IV Superfund Site and its State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
It would also need approval from the Seneca Falls and Waterloo Town Boards for the site plan for the valley infill project. In addition, the site will require site plan approval from both town’s Planning Boards and a special use permit from the Seneca Falls Zoning Board of Appeals and the town of Waterloo.
The Federal Aviation Administration would also need to review the plan for the height increase impact.
The DEC is currently preparing comments and edits on the draft scoping documents to send to SMI prior to accepting the scope as a official draft and notifying the public. That would be followed by a Draft Environmental Impact Statement that will be subject to public hearings.
SMI has filed legal challenges to Local Law 3, which mandates the closure of the landfill by the end of 2025, that are pending.
The currently permitted landfill began operation under Dominick Tantalo in 1958. DEC began permitted oversight of the facility in 1981.