SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. has not yet submitted responses to 36 questions and requests for more data on its application to expand its landfill operations.
The company that operates the Salcman Road landfill near the Waterloo-Seneca Falls town border submitted the application July 20, 2020; it was not made public until early November.
On Nov. 23, the state Department of Environmental Conservation asked SMI to respond to its questions before the application is considered complete and ready for review. Until Seneca Meadows officials do, and the responses are accepted, the application to expand into a 50-acre area within the landfill’s existing footprint will not be considered complete.
Seneca Meadows District Manager Kyle Black said Friday the company is working on its answers.
Said DEC spokesman Kevin Frazier: “Once DEC has determined the permit application to be complete with all required information, DEC will notify the public and have the completed application in its entirety for public review and comment.”
Frazier said SMI has submitted a required Environmental Assessment Form, which is now under DEC review.
The expansion plan has angered landfill opponents, and the Town Board voted 3-2 in January to support Local Law 3 of 2016 and oppose the expansion, which would extend the life of the state’s largest landfill by 15 years. Local Law 3 of 2016 mandates the landfill close by the end of 2025 and prohibits any new solid-waste-disposal facilities to be built in the town.
Seneca Falls has refused to issue a town operating permit, prompting a new legal challenge from Seneca Meadows. However, SMI’s DEC permit allows it to accept up to 6,000 tons of solid waste per day. That permit expires Dec. 31, 2025.