SENECA FALLS – The Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill, once again, was a major topic of discussion at a Town Board meeting.
Tuesday, the board again delayed issuing a town operating permit to SMI. Action on the permit was tabled at the January meeting by a 4-1 vote. The permit is granted if the board feels the landfill is living up to terms of the host community benefits agreement, including odor control.
After discussion on several landfill-related topics, the board agreed to schedule a special public meeting with landfill officials to discuss odor, truck traffic and other issues. That meeting will be 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Community Center. A vote on the permit could then take place at the March meeting.
The landfill talk began during the public comment period at the start of the meeting. Paul Kelsey spoke about property taxes. “You should make the dump pay more. $3 million a year is a joke. Make it $20 million to pay for the smell, the broken roads and other possible health impacts,” Kelsey said. He said the town doesn’t have the power to close the landfill “so why not get something out of it.”
Board member Steve Churchill disagreed. “We are shutting it down. We have a local law that will close them at the end of 2025,” Churchill said, referring to Local Law 3 of 2016, which is being challenged in court by SMI.
Kelsey disputed that.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the town has a host community agreement with SMI that spells out how much the landfill pays the town each quarter, based on the amount of waste it accepts. “We can’t change that unless we renegotiate the entire thing, which might not be a good idea,” Ferrara said.
Kelsey urged the board to look into renegotiating the agreement. Ferrara said they can, but it would likely cause more problems.
Another speaker, Jean Gilroy, thanked the board for tabling a decision on the license for a month. “Just take a deep breath before you act. I take a deep breath and the stink is still there, even on Cayuga Street last night. I almost gagged and that’s a gateway to the community.”
Gilroy said she smelled garbage from trucks heading to the landfill while driving near Thruway Exit 41 in Tyre.
“I’ve stopped sending in odor reports because no one at the landfill believes me,” she said.
She then questioned money from outside the area getting into last fall’s town elections in which she was an unsuccessful candidate for a board seat. She was referring to a political action committee based in Westchester County that contributed to the campaigns of Ferrara and fellow Republicans Dawn Dyson and Joshua Larsen. Ferrara and Dyson were elected.
“SMI holds all the cards. They hold the money. I say send a message and not renew their permit. It’s time to take back our town,” Gilroy said.
Landfill regional manager Kyle Black then presented the board with the fourth-quarter check for more than $944,000. He also displayed an oversized check for $3,695,882 that he said represents how much the landfill provided the town in 2019. He said that is a 12 percent increase over 2018.
“This is part of the $72 million impact we have on the area in terms of jobs and business partnerships,” Black said.
He then told the board that 2020 will be a “big year” for construction, methane gas collection upgrades and other odor mitigation efforts.
After dealing with several other topics, the board returned to the SMI permit. A motion was a made and seconded to issue the permit. But board member Doug Avery moved to table it for a month, with a second from Churchill.
“I want to hold off in hopes that we can reform the solid waste advisory committee and it can schedule a meeting. I also feel we need to hold off and ask Kyle to meet with us to talk about concerns we have,” Avery said. He said if those two things happen and they go well, he may consider voting to issue the permit in March. Ferrara urged board members to read the host agreement and get informed, noting that SMI is taking odor remediation steps.
“I question supporting a new license as long as they are suing us. That costs the town a lot of money to defend. The host agreement and the local law says they close at the end of 2025,” Churchill said.
Black agreed to meet with the board in a public session.
“Drop the lawsuit first,” Churchill said.
“Drop the local law,” replied Black.
Ferrara asked people interested in being on the reformed solid waste committee and a separate committee on what to do after the landfill closes to let him know. Gilroy volunteered.