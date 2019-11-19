SENECA FALLS — Lawyers representing Seneca Meadows must file a memorandum of law by 5 p.m. Friday to support an Article 78 proceeding against the town of Seneca Falls over Local Law 3 of 2016.
That deadline is included in a schedule for the submission of papers in connection with the litigation that was first filed Nov. 15, 2017.
State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle has set the schedule in a stipulation and order dated Nov. 8.
Attorneys must file the memorandum of law with the court and serve it on attorneys for the town, the Seneca Falls Town Board, Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and Dixie Lemmon of Waterloo. Lawyers for the town, the Town Board, CCSC and Lemmon must file papers in opposition to the petition and a possible motion to dismiss no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 8.
Seneca Meadows’ response to any motions filed by the town, Concerned Citizens and Lemmon must be filed and served on all parties no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 14. If Seneca Meadows wants to reply to a motion to dismiss, if one is filed, it must be lodged no later than Jan. 17.
Oral arguments in the lawsuit are scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 21 in state Supreme Court of Seneca County. They originally were scheduled for today.
The law firm of Nixon Peabody of Rochester represents Seneca Meadows. Boylan Code of Rochester represents the town and the Town Board, while attorney Doug Zamelis of Cooperstown represents Concerned Citizens and Lemmon, who successfully filed to be an intervening party to the lawsuit.
Local Law 3 of 2017 was passed by a prior Town Board in 2016. It calls for the ban on any new waste-disposal facilities in the town. And stipulates that Seneca Meadows Landfill must close by Dec. 31, 2025. The landfill maintains the enactment of the local legislation was arbitrary, capricious and in violation of the law.