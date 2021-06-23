GENEVA — To borrow a line from a famous Crosby Stills Nash and Young song, It’s been a long time comin’.
That’s a full room at the Smith Opera House.
With Gov. Andrew Cuomo dropping covid-related capacity limits for indoor entertainment venues, most, if not all, of the 1,400 seats at the venerable Seneca Street theater will be filled Friday night. The Smith will once again host Geneva High School’s graduation, after it was moved to school facilities in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We have not had that many people here in 20 months,” said Smith Center for the Arts Director Susie Monagan. “It is going to feel great, considering what the kids have gone through in this hellish time for a year and a half.”
However, she stressed that it will take some time before the major acts return to the Smith’s stage, as those types of tours generally book many months in advance.
The calendar is beginning to fill up, though.
“We pretty much have a show a month,” said Monagan. “We’re booking through next June right now. Things are coming together slowly, but steadily. Nothing massive right now, but I expect that to change. It takes a long time to pull stuff together.”
Among the big name shows scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were David Crosby and Melissa Etheridge. Monagan noted that Crosby has opted not to tour in 2021, while Etheridge is set to play the New York State Fair in August.
Monagan “fully expects a new date” in 2022 for the singer/songwriter.
Maddy Walsh & The Blind Spots are the first musical act to perform at the Smith with no capacity limitations. They are at the venue this Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m.
Austin-based band Ley Line brings its world music to the Smith on Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m.
And on Tuesday, the Smith announced the Beatles tribute band, 1964, comes to the stage on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. The band recreates the early 1960s version of the band — from period instruments, clothing, hairstyles to onstage banter.
The band likely won’t be a sellout, but she expects at least 500 to attend, “which is fine,” Monagan said. She noted that the largest crowd since things began to reopen for indoor theaters was Ruby Shooz in late May. It drew the seat capacity for the time: 150.
To learn about Smith shows, go to thesmith.org.