GENEVA — With a big crowd on hand and the popcorn and soft drinks flowing for a Sunday afternoon performance of the Ithaca Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” Smith Center for the Arts Director Susie Monagan couldn’t help but feel encouraged.
“It was fantastic,” she said. “There were more than 600 people. It felt like, wow, we’re back.”
It hasn’t been easy for the Smith and many other performing arts venues to get people back in the seats, especially after a pandemic that shuttered stages across New York in 2020. The Smith and other venues were allowed to bring performances back in early 2021, albeit with limited attendance permitted. Since then, it’s been a slow return to normalcy, Monagan noted.
“We did great (in 2022),” she said. “We did three big shows.”
The big three: Melissa Etheridge, Lyle Lovett, and Mary Chapin Carpenter.
“They were all great for us and brought a lot of people in,” she said, “but what really kept us going in 2022 were rentals.”
Those happen when the Smith rents its 1,300-seat house out for performances, such as Geneva Concerts.
The venue’s more well-known performers come by way of promoter Dan Smalls Presents, an Ithaca-based company, but that proved challenging in 2022 beyond the three shows Monagan mentioned.
“Across the board, people lost money because there was so much competition for shows,” she said. “Everybody wanted to go out in 2022. You just saw kind of a glut (of performers).”
Monagan expects more name performers in 2023, but booking is not at the normal pace.
“Everything is developing a lot more slowly,” she said.
However, Monagan did point to three already on the lineup for the coming year:
• Hot Tuna, arguably the biggest attraction — it features former Jefferson Airplane members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady — is set for April 28.
• The Irish band Dervish, which comes to the Smith March 16.
• American jazz bassist Christian McBride performs March 28.
While activity at the Smith continues to ramp up, a report released last week at the first State of the Smith, which was held Nov. 17 at the theater, indicates just how challenging 2021 was for the arts center. The timing of the report, given that it’s nearly the end of 2022, is a result of when the Smith’s audit is done, Monagan explained.
Revenue for 2021 consisted of 72% from grants — including a federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant of $228,000 and private contributions — meaning only 28% came from ticket sales, concessions and other sources.
“We’ve used about half of it so far. (We’re) trying to make it last,” Monagan said. “That was just critical for us.”
Additionally, a $300,000 New York State Main Street grant — the Smith is chipping in another $100,000 as a required match — is helping make the venue more accessible.
The Smith will be carving out four platforms for people with wheelchairs, Monagan said.
“It’s a continuing issue for us,” she said. “We have so many people calling and looking for accommodations. This is honoring the Americans With Disabilities Act. We are obligated to follow it as closely as we can.”
The project has not gone out to bid, but the work will be done in 2023, Monagan said. She expects there will be a few weeks the opera house will be closed to accommodate construction.
She said it’s “critical” that the work be finished in as speedy a fashion as possible.