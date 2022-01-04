GENEVA — The 127-year-old Smith Center for the Arts got a boost for the next phase of renovations at its historic theater on Seneca Street.
The Smith has suffered through two challenging years because of the ongoing pandemic, resulting in numerous cancellations and postponements of shows in 2020. The facility managed to return to live performances in 2021, albeit with a modest schedule.
Now, it has been awarded $292,000 in the latest round of the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
“As we close the books on one of the most challenging years for social gatherings to date, it is great to get this news that funds will be available for us to make some needed improvements to our beloved opera house,” Director Susie Monagan said. “These REDCI funds help us meet our goals of sustainability, accessibility, and economic viability. Fingers are crossed that 2022 gives us some relief from this roller-coaster ride of a pandemic.”
With the grant, plans are to convert several of The Smith’s theater seats into viewing platforms to accommodate wheelchairs, while also installing wider seats for those who need them. A sidewalk lift for performer stage access is also planned.
“Upgrades will enable wheelchair-bound patrons and those requiring more spacious seats to attend performances comfortably,” Smith officials wrote in the application for funding.
Additional plans include replacing the aging stage surface; purchasing movable stage barriers to keep performers safe during full-capacity shows; and upgrading stage electric to accommodate LED lighting.
“The current stage deck is increasingly in disrepair, posing a very real safety hazard for artists, as does the lack of barriers between the stage and the 1,500-seat theater,” funding application stated.
The Smith also plans health and safety features that include touchless bathroom fixtures; keyless entry systems at building access points; and a virus particle-filtering ionization system in the heating/cooling system.
“Importantly, contemporary public health protocols and standards require investments to minimize the potential for viral transmissions, whether air-borne or from high-touch surfaces, particularly in public venues,” The Smith wrote.
Modest renovations also are planned to the upper floors to make office spaces more attractive for building tenants and generate more income.
Monagan said they also have funding for the improvements from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Emergency Disaster Loan Program. She expects The Smith will get rolling on the renovations this year.