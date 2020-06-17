GENEVA — For those who love live music, dance, theater and big screen films, March was a dark month.
All those cultural amenities that enrich our lives vanished with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those institutions that went dark was the Smith Center for the Arts. The shutdown of the iconic entertainment venue meant scrapping of shows featuring big-time performers — from Melissa Etheridge in April to David Crosby, who was to perform just last evening.
But with the Finger Lakes Region poised to enter Phase 4 of the reopening schedule as early as next Friday, the Smith can now ponder a reopening of its own.
However, it’s not going to be easy, said Susie Monagan, the Smith’s director.
The Smith and other entertainment venues are expecting that, like restaurants in Phase 3, they will be operating under reduced capacities that could gradually be increased if COVID-19 numbers continue to remain stable.
But she and others in the industry say without specific information on how theaters and other cultural institutions can operate, it’s difficult to plan.
“We (she and staff and the Smith board) start planning in the morning and revise the plan in the afternoon,” she said with a laugh.
There still are shows on the schedule, but it’s unclear if they are possible under reduced seating, Monagan indicated. Two-thirds of the Smith’s seats may not be available in order to provide proper social distancing. That’s a little over 400 attendees in a room that can seat 1,400.
Now, the 400 number works for some performers, but for bigger name entertainment that demands a significant amount of money to play, it won’t work from a financial perspective, she said.
Further, Monagan said, there is the question of how many performers will actually hit the road after sitting it out through the first three months or so of the pandemic. The state’s open-air performing arts centers, including CMAC in Canandaigua, are not opening in 2020.
Additionally, the social distancing aspect will no doubt take some of the intimacy away from performances, as attendees will be need to be placed around the theater — even the balcony, said Monagan, explaining that there needs to be at least two seats between each party,
And while people may wonder why such distancing needs to be in place in a theater compared to what restaurants are working with under the 50 percent capacity rules, Monagan notes that most performances are two or more hours long. Health experts say the chances of spreading COVID-19 increase the longer you are in close proximity with someone who is infected.
While a show of 300 to 400 attendees is doable, Monagan said, they are not necessarily that profitable to the Smith.
The reduced capacity also puts a bite into concessions, with food and beverage sale profit margins lower. Cleaning protocols and personal protection equipment costs will also cut into those margins, she said.
Monagan said the Smith’s lobby “presents major hurdles in the COVID era in terms of patron ingress and egress, access to lobby restrooms, staircases and the concessions bar.”
She said it will take planning and extra staff to move patrons through as quickly and safely as possible to their seats.
Monagan said it’s unknown if patrons will be comfortable returning to theaters. It’s the same question restaurant owners were asking ahead of the region’s Phase 3 opening last Friday.
The Smith has a survey on its Facebook page asking just that.
Another issue in the Smith’s scheduling challenges is the possibility of another COVID-19 outbreak this fall. The outbreak does not necessarily have to be in the Finger Lakes, Monagan said.
“Tours only work if an artist can go state to state,” she explained. “If Pennsylvania has a problem, that’s then a New York problem if there is an outbreak.”
It’s possible, said Monagan, that the Smith will stay dark through 2020, but that’s something she and the board of directors do not want to see happen.
The Smith is surviving financially, she said. The Paycheck Protection Program has been a “huge godsend” for retaining staff, while $150,000 was raised during the Smith’s 125th anniversary celebration in 2019. The center also has a rainy day fund to tap into.
Still, donations are appreciated, and those that would like to help can do so by going to a link on the Smith’s website.
“We’re so grateful,” she said. “Every dollar counts.”