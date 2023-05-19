GENEVA — The Smith Center for the Arts is sharing in $5 million allocated under the recently passed state budget.
Alive Downtowns!, a coalition of 13 downtown historic performing arts centers across upstate New York, pushed for the funding in the state budget, noting its role in generating economic activity in their respective communities.
“The Smith Center for the Arts in downtown Geneva thanks State Sen. Pam Helming and State Assembly member Jeff Gallahan for their support of Alive Downtowns! and for demonstrating their commitment to arts funding in these upstate cities,” said Susie Monagan, director of The Smith. “The cost of the care and maintenance of our 128-year-old building is daunting. This commitment from the state will protect this cultural asset and the work we do enlivening downtown Geneva and delighting our patrons.”
The Smith is set to receive $103,000. It will be used toward operating expenses, Monagan noted. She’s hoping The Smith and the other theaters will receive funding in future years as well.
The theater coalition also lauded the $5 million allocation, noting that together, these theaters facilities “are the heartbeat of their respective downtowns.” The combined annual economic impact of the 13 theaters is $900 million, and they serve 5 million people annually, the coalition said.
“It is heartening to have focused support from our legislators and Gov, Hochul,” said Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative of Schenectady, Albany and Saratoga. “Investing in the downtown performing arts centers is a direct investment in the continued success of upstate’s downtowns.”
Alive Downtowns! said member theaters have been meeting with their state legislators and the governor’s office to underline the role their theaters play in making their city “safer, more lively, and more economically viable. Even as the pandemic picture brightens, these theaters remain understaffed as they coax audience members back through their doors.”
Other regional theaters sharing in the $5 million include the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre, State Theatre of Ithaca, and the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse.