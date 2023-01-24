GENEVA — The Smith Center for the Arts is among 13 historic performing arts centers across upstate asking for ongoing operational assistance from the state.
Ahead of the budget negotiations, the coalition, Alive Downtowns!, said it is seeking a $20 million appropriation for the theaters.
Besides The Smith, other performing arts centers part of the coalition include Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, the State Theatre in Ithaca, and the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse.
Susie Monagan, director of the Smith, said they are “thrilled to be part of this group of historic theaters that include some of the largest in our state.”
She added that the “the pandemic brought the historic theatre community together. We gathered together weekly to discuss the chaos surrounding the closings and re-openings and their effect on our operations. This informal group provided the basis for the Alive Downtowns group that is lobbying for state funding today.”
The coalition said its goal is for state legislators to view the historic theaters as cultural centers that also contribute to the economic vitality of downtowns.
A press release from the coalition said the theaters drawn more than 5 million people annually, including thousands of students, and that their aggregate budgets exceed $100 million, with an economic impact in excess of $350 million for its downtowns.
“Upstate New York’s historic theaters are essential to our cities’ continuing attractiveness, urban education opportunities and economic viability,” the release said.
“We, the historic theaters in the downtowns of upstate, are at a critical junction,” said Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, which includes Proctors in Schenectady, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany. “Do we continue to limp into the future or can we, with this support for Alive Downtowns!, start to recognize and deliver our great capacity to build vibrant communities?”
Monagan concurred.
“Together, we call upon our elected officials who care about our upstate cities, even small cities like Geneva, to support this funding request,” she said. “Supporting our historic theaters and the events that bring people to our downtown streets and businesses is commonsense economic development.”
The coalition said its message is being heard, explaining that members have met with legislators and the governor’s office, and that the response has been positive.
The coalition is asking that the $20 million be allocated in two ways: 15% divided evenly between the 13 theaters and the remaining 85% divided based on budgets.
Rochester Broadway Theatre League Chief Operating Officer John Parkhurst said it’s been a difficult period for upstate theaters.
“The COVID-19 shutdown of nearly two years has impacted us greatly as an industry,” he said. “We are coming back, all of us, but frankly, without this coalition it would have been much harder.”
More information about Alive Downtowns! and its mission is available at afairgame.net.