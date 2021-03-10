GENEVA — The Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Office of Alumni and Alumnae Relations, in conjunction with the Smith Center for the Arts Film Club and the Finger Lakes Film Trail, is hosting a virtual discussion about pioneering African American film producer Oscar Micheaux and his acclaimed silent film, “Within Our Gates.”
The event will happen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Leading the discussion is Emeritus Associate Professor of Africana Studies Marilyn Jimenez and Assistant Professor of Media and Society Rebecca Burditt.
A searing indictment of racial injustice and conflict in early 20th century America — the Jim Crow Laws, the Great Migration, the hatred and prejudice — Micheaux’s 1920 film was a fictionalized but penetrating portrait of Black life. Despite the inequity in education and the constant threat of violence to Blacks that the film depicted, it nonetheless offered the hope that racial uplift could help restore Black citizens to a rightful position in American society and heal the country’s divisions.
Participants are invited to view the film before the event by visiting www.fingerlakesfilmtrail.org/about-within-our-gates.
Register for the discussion at https://hws.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwodu-srTIqGtFuHerSQ4pFNGJuQoQwj9TE.
For more information on The Smith Film Club, see https://mailchi.mp/9f09a2e335a0/thesmithfilmclub.